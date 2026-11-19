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China, Russia and the United States should learn lessons from history and work together to address global challenges, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the APEC summit.

He stressed that major powers bear a special responsibility for maintaining global peace and stability.

According to the Chinese leader, the modern world is no longer a collection of isolated islands, as humanity now lives in a single "global village" where the destinies of all countries are interconnected.

"We must learn lessons from history. Difficulties reveal true responsibility," Xi Jinping said.

He also noted that China has in recent years promoted a model of relations among major powers based on peaceful coexistence, overall stability and balanced development, benefiting both the countries involved and the world as a whole.

Xi Jinping urged China, Russia and the United States to set an example for other countries by working together to address global challenges and promote peace and stability.