Trump: Leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia are my friends
Other
- 22 January, 2026
- 14:29
"Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders have become my friends. They are also here," US President Donald Trump said during his speech at the signing ceremony of the Board of Peace Charter in Davos, according to Report.
The US President noted that he liked all the leaders who were on stage with him, adding: "Armenia, Azerbaijan - many of the leaders here later became my friends."
