Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Trump: Leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia are my friends

    Other
    • 22 January, 2026
    • 14:29
    Trump: Leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia are my friends

    "Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders have become my friends. They are also here," US President Donald Trump said during his speech at the signing ceremony of the Board of Peace Charter in Davos, according to Report.

    The US President noted that he liked all the leaders who were on stage with him, adding: "Armenia, Azerbaijan - many of the leaders here later became my friends."

    Donald Trump Azerbaijan Armenia friends
    ABŞ Prezidenti: Azərbaycan və Ermənistan liderləri mənim dostlarımdır
    Трамп: Лидеры Азербайджана и Армении - мои друзья

    Latest News

    15:34

    SOCAR CEO calls for comprehensive approach to energy transition financing

    Energy
    15:30
    Photo
    Video

    Trump's Board of Peace comes to life in Davos - UPDATED

    Other countries
    15:26

    SOCAR head, WEF official mull Azerbaijan's decarbonization efforts

    Energy
    15:18

    Shekerinska: Azerbaijan is a highly valued partner of NATO

    Foreign policy
    15:12

    Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis to hold event on International Clean Energy Day

    Energy
    15:04

    US opens Venezuela to major oil companies, says Trump

    Other countries
    14:56

    Trump: Iran wants and will engage in talks with US

    Region
    14:47

    When America booms, the entire world booms, says Donald Trump

    Other countries
    14:44

    Ilham Aliyev signs document on Azerbaijan's accession to Board of Peace as founding state

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed