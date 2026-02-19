Trump at Board of Peace: 'We did a very good job'

This is a great day, and many are watching, especially from other countries-leaders of other countries, because we have a large group of leaders present, and those who couldn't make it are watching via Zoom. I hope they enjoy it.

According to Report, US President Donald Trump made this statement while opening the first meeting of the Board of Peace.

"What we're doing is very simple: peace. It's called the Board of Peace, and it's a word that's easy to say but difficult to implement. Peace. But we will achieve it. And we've done a really good job," he said.

"Some of the leaders who are with us today have been very helpful to me during this first year. We've had a first year that perhaps has never been seen before in the history of our country," Trump emphasized.