    Six killed, 21 injured in attack on Iran oil depot, officials say

    Six people were killed and 21 injured in an attack on an oil depot in Fardis, Iran, the provincial administration said, Report informs via Iranian media.

    According to Iranian media, the strike was carried out by Israel and the United States using fighter jets.

    Civilians living nearby are also believed to be among the dead and injured.

    Officials added that preventive measures had preserved the stability of the fuel supply network.

