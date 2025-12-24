Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    President of Azerbaijan: We were faced with the biggest injustice in the history of recent years

    • 24 December, 2025
    • 17:56
    "We were the ones faced with the biggest injustices in the history of recent years. Because our lands were occupied… While all such situations exist, international organizations, major powers and political circles of various countries condemn the fact of occupation, use various methods to coerce the occupier or impose sanctions on it. We are seeing this. Recent history shows this," President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with residents relocated to the city of Aghdam, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    "Although international organizations made the right decisions during the Armenian-Azerbaijani war and during the ceasefire after the war, they did not take a single step to have these decisions implemented," the head of state noted.

