President Ilham Aliyev shares post on November 12 – Constitution Day
- 12 November, 2025
- 09:17
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev shared a post on the occasion of November 12 – Constitution Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Report presents the post:
12 Noyabr - Azərbaycan Respublikasının Konstitusiya Günü pic.twitter.com/ySNPaL1YWQ— İlham Əliyev (@azpresident) November 12, 2025
