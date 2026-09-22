Official: Baku Expo Center pavilion reserved for national display at ADEX 2026

At ADEX 2026, the 4th pavilion of the Baku Expo Center will, for the first time, be allocated to a national exhibition to showcase Azerbaijan's existing production capabilities, stated Samir Aghabalayev, Head of Staff at Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense Industry, Report informs.

Speaking at the press conference dedicated to ADEX 2026 – the 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition and Securex Caspian 2026 – the 15th International Exhibition for Internal Security, Protection, and Rescue Equipment, Aghabalayev mentioned that the main purpose of creating the national pavilion is to present the strength, production capacity, and technological potential of Azerbaijan's defense industry complex in a more systematic way to the international audience.

"This format will serve to promote the activities of local institutions and companies more widely, strengthen ties among them, and create new cooperation opportunities with foreign partners. Here, state institutions and companies representing Azerbaijan's defense industry, technology, space industry, and engineering sectors will showcase their latest products and solutions within a single pavilion," he said.

The official also pointed out that the Ministry of Defense Industry will support the exhibition and, together with its subordinate entities – Azersilah Defense Industry Holding JSC, the Defense Industry Research and Innovation Center, and MIRAS Military‑Industrial Company LLC – will be represented with a joint stand:

"The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan will also participate with a separate stand, presenting its activities and capabilities. The expanding scale of the exhibition is reflected in the scope of its exposition area. ADEX covers not only the indoor exhibition space of the Baku Expo Center but also the outdoor exhibition area. In the open space, the Ministry of Defense, Azersilah Defense Industry Holding, VLand Systems LLC, Improtex, AZDEF, and Exclases Holdings Limited will participate with large stands, showcasing their latest technologies and solutions."

ADEX 2026 will feature naval vessels and military naval systems, military uniforms and equipment, military laboratories, military educational institutions and organizations, export promotion enterprises, logistics services, medical equipment, engineering systems and structures, defense and security consulting, optical‑electronic equipment and systems.

Additionally, unmanned systems, radiation, chemical and biological defense (RCB), radio‑electronic systems and C4ISR technologies, equipment for arms production, weapons and ammunition, technologies for arms disposal, simulators and training systems, research institutes, aircraft and aviation systems, video surveillance systems and security alarms, armored combat vehicles, and other sectors will also be represented.