Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and Iran will continue to stand by each other
Other
- 04 April, 2026
- 09:22
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has responded to the expression of gratitude by President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian.
Report informs via AZERTAC that the post, shared on the President"s X social media account, reads: "The expression of gratitude by the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, my brother President Masoud Pezeshkian, to the Azerbaijani people and state for the support provided is highly appreciated by our people.
Our friendly and brotherly peoples have supported each other for centuries, and we will continue to stand by each other in both good and difficult times."
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