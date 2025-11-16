Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Hikmet Hajiyev: Relations between Azerbaijan, Central Asian countries developing dynamically

    Other
    • 16 November, 2025
    • 12:41
    Hikmet Hajiyev: Relations between Azerbaijan, Central Asian countries developing dynamically

    Recently, there has been a dynamic development in relations between Azerbaijan and the countries of Central Asia, which share common historical roots, as well as cultural and spiritual values, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said in an interview with journalists, Report informs.

    "Recently, we have clearly seen a dynamic development in relations between the countries of Central Asia and Azerbaijan. The president's extensive visits to the countries of the region, the regional leaders' visits to Azerbaijan, and our activities within international organizations are clear examples of the expanding ties between Azerbaijan and the countries of Central Asia," Hajiyev noted.

    Hikmət Hacıyev: Son dövrlərdə Mərkəzi Asiya ölkələri ilə Azərbaycan arasında əlaqələrin dinamik inkişafını bariz şəkildə görürük
    Хикмет Гаджиев: Связи между Азербайджаном и странами ЦА динамично развиваются

