The current administration of the President of the United States has stopped eight wars, and this list will soon be expanded by one more, US President Donald Trump said speaking at the ceremony for the signing of the charter of the Board of Peace in Davos.

"This is a very exciting day that we have been waiting for for a very long time," Trump said as he opened the event.

Trump also emphasized the importance of peace in the Middle East.

"We have settled eight wars, and I believe another one will be settled soon," he added, implying the war in Ukraine.

"I thought it would be an easy war, but it turned out to be perhaps the most difficult," he noted, adding that significant progress has already been made.

Trump once again repeated that the war in Ukraine would not have started if he had been president of the United States at the time: "This should not have happened. I used to talk to Vladimir Putin (President of the Russian Federation – ed.) about Ukraine. It was the apple of his eye; he would never have done this. I told him: ‘You can"t do this, Vladimir.""