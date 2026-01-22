Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Donald Trump: US will soon stop one more war

    Other
    • 22 January, 2026
    • 14:22
    Donald Trump: US will soon stop one more war

    The current administration of the President of the United States has stopped eight wars, and this list will soon be expanded by one more, US President Donald Trump said speaking at the ceremony for the signing of the charter of the Board of Peace in Davos.

    "This is a very exciting day that we have been waiting for for a very long time," Trump said as he opened the event.

    Trump also emphasized the importance of peace in the Middle East.

    "We have settled eight wars, and I believe another one will be settled soon," he added, implying the war in Ukraine.

    "I thought it would be an easy war, but it turned out to be perhaps the most difficult," he noted, adding that significant progress has already been made.

    Trump once again repeated that the war in Ukraine would not have started if he had been president of the United States at the time: "This should not have happened. I used to talk to Vladimir Putin (President of the Russian Federation – ed.) about Ukraine. It was the apple of his eye; he would never have done this. I told him: ‘You can"t do this, Vladimir.""

    Donald Trump war World Economic Forum - 2026
    Donald Tramp: ABŞ tezliklə daha bir müharibəni dayandıracaq
    Дональд Трамп: США скоро остановят еще одну войну

    Latest News

    15:34

    SOCAR CEO calls for comprehensive approach to energy transition financing

    Energy
    15:30
    Photo
    Video

    Trump's Board of Peace comes to life in Davos - UPDATED

    Other countries
    15:26

    SOCAR head, WEF official mull Azerbaijan's decarbonization efforts

    Energy
    15:18

    Shekerinska: Azerbaijan is a highly valued partner of NATO

    Foreign policy
    15:12

    Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis to hold event on International Clean Energy Day

    Energy
    15:04

    US opens Venezuela to major oil companies, says Trump

    Other countries
    14:56

    Trump: Iran wants and will engage in talks with US

    Region
    14:47

    When America booms, the entire world booms, says Donald Trump

    Other countries
    14:44

    Ilham Aliyev signs document on Azerbaijan's accession to Board of Peace as founding state

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed