Azerbaijan's Istisu mineral water enters Belarusian market
Other
- 15 October, 2025
- 11:12
Azerbaijan has begun exporting Istisu mineral water to Belarus, Tural Hajili, Deputy Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), said during the Azerbaijan-Belarus business forum, Report informs.
He noted that all necessary steps for the export process have been successfully completed.
"We are promoting the Istisu mineral drink in the Belarusian market. A contract has been signed, and laboratory testing and registration within the Eurasian Economic Union have been finalized. The first batch has already been exported," Hajili stated.
