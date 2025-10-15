Azerbaijan's Istisu mineral water enters Belarusian market

Azerbaijan has begun exporting Istisu mineral water to Belarus, Tural Hajili, Deputy Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), said during the Azerbaijan-Belarus business forum, Report informs.

He noted that all necessary steps for the export process have been successfully completed.

"We are promoting the Istisu mineral drink in the Belarusian market. A contract has been signed, and laboratory testing and registration within the Eurasian Economic Union have been finalized. The first batch has already been exported," Hajili stated.