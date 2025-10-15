Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Azerbaijan's Istisu mineral water enters Belarusian market

    • 15 October, 2025
    • 11:12
    Azerbaijan's Istisu mineral water enters Belarusian market

    Azerbaijan has begun exporting Istisu mineral water to Belarus, Tural Hajili, Deputy Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), said during the Azerbaijan-Belarus business forum, Report informs.

    He noted that all necessary steps for the export process have been successfully completed.

    "We are promoting the Istisu mineral drink in the Belarusian market. A contract has been signed, and laboratory testing and registration within the Eurasian Economic Union have been finalized. The first batch has already been exported," Hajili stated.

    Azərbaycanın "İstisu" mineral suları Belarus bazarına daxil olub
    Азербайджанский минеральный напиток "Истису" вышел на рынок Беларуси

