Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves reach $11.37B as of November 1

    Other
    • 04 November, 2025
    • 12:05
    As of November 1, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) held foreign exchange reserves totaling $11.368 billion, Report informs, citing the CBA data.

    This figure represents a 0.5% increase compared to October 1.

    Since the beginning of the year, the CBA's reserves have grown by 3.7%, while remaining virtually unchanged year-on-year.

    The stability of the reserves reflects the steady external position of Azerbaijan's economy and the effective management of foreign assets by the Central Bank.

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan foreign exchange reserves
    Azərbaycan Mərkəzi Bankının valyuta ehtiyatları oktyabrda 1 %-ə yaxın artıb
    Валютные резервы ЦБА в октябре увеличились почти на 1%

