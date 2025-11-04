Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves reach $11.37B as of November 1

As of November 1, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) held foreign exchange reserves totaling $11.368 billion, Report informs, citing the CBA data.

This figure represents a 0.5% increase compared to October 1.

Since the beginning of the year, the CBA's reserves have grown by 3.7%, while remaining virtually unchanged year-on-year.

The stability of the reserves reflects the steady external position of Azerbaijan's economy and the effective management of foreign assets by the Central Bank.