Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves reach $11.37B as of November 1
Other
- 04 November, 2025
- 12:05
As of November 1, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) held foreign exchange reserves totaling $11.368 billion, Report informs, citing the CBA data.
This figure represents a 0.5% increase compared to October 1.
Since the beginning of the year, the CBA's reserves have grown by 3.7%, while remaining virtually unchanged year-on-year.
The stability of the reserves reflects the steady external position of Azerbaijan's economy and the effective management of foreign assets by the Central Bank.
