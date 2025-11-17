Anar Guliyev: Baku Olympic Stadium to become key venue for WUF13

The Baku Olympic Stadium will be the main venue for WUF13, Anar Guliyev, chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan (SCUPA) and National Coordinator of WUF13, said at a briefing for the diplomatic corps in Baku on the occasion of the 13th session of the UN World Urban Development Forum (WUF13), Report informs.

He stated that the world-famous Baku Olympic Stadium, a symbol of Azerbaijan's commitment to hosting global events, will be the key venue for the forum. "In line with the high organizational standards established at COP29, the forum will ensure accessibility, efficient logistics, and a high level of hospitality for all participants," Guliyev noted.

He added that WUF13 will provide a unique opportunity to showcase national achievements in urban development, housing policy, and climate resilience, as well as innovative models, initiatives, and technologies that can inspire global action. The forum will also facilitate the expansion of international contacts and the formation of partnerships for the implementation of specific projects.

"Azerbaijan strives to make the forum not only a platform for global dialogue, but also a significant milestone, expanding the understanding of housing as a key factor in sustainable, inclusive, and resilient development," the chairman emphasized.