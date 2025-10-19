Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not give up its territories to Russia

Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum

    Other countries
    • 19 October, 2025
    • 17:34
    Ukraine will not cede any of its territories to Russia, and together with its allies, Kyiv will continue to increase pressure on Moscow to achieve a just peace, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.

    According to Zelenskyy, long-term cooperation and tangible results from Europe are needed both in the short and long term.

    "Almost every day, we communicate with European leaders to form a common position on exerting the right kind of pressure on Russia. We will not give anything away and will forget nothing. We clearly see that Russia remains a long-term threat," Zelenskyy said.

    Earlier, The Washington Post reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin had demanded full control over the Donetsk region in exchange for the alleged withdrawal of Russian troops from the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions during talks with US President Donald Trump.

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Donald Trump
    Zelenski: Ukrayna öz ərazilərini Rusiyaya vermək niyyətində deyil
    Зеленский: Украина не собирается дарить России свои территории

