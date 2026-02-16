Zelenskyy says US sanctions on Rosatom would be a powerful message to Europeans

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the United States could, if it chose, impose sanctions on Russia"s entire energy sector, including nuclear energy, according to Report.

"US President Donald Trump has taken decisive steps by imposing sanctions on Lukoil and Rosneft. We are grateful to him. He could impose sanctions on their entire energy sector, including nuclear energy. And this would be a powerful signal for Europeans," Zelenskyy wrote in a post on X.

The Ukrainian president specifically called for sanctions against the Russian state corporation Rosatom, its leadership, and their family members.

"Europeans have done a lot. But they haven"t yet sanctioned Russian nuclear energy, Rosatom, the persons and their relatives, their children, who live off their money in Europe, in the United States, who pay with these profits for their education at European universities, who own real estate in the United States. A lot of real estate. They financially support children and relatives everywhere," Zelenskyy said.