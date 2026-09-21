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    Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready for de-escalation steps to end war

    Other countries
    • 21 September, 2026
    • 19:12
    Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready for de-escalation steps to end war

    Ukraine is ready to work on de-escalation measures aimed at ending the war with Russia and will discuss the proposals with its partners on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on X, Report informs.

    Zelenskyy said the war had caused far-reaching consequences since the first year of Russia's full-scale invasion, including loss of life, destruction of cities and villages, food and energy security challenges, and rapid advances in military technologies and strike capabilities.

    He said Ukraine had sought peace from the beginning and had made dozens of diplomatic proposals aimed at ending the war, ensuring security and preventing future Russian invasions.

    Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine was currently engaged in dialogue with US President Donald Trump and the United States, with proposals for bringing peace closer, including strong de-escalation measures.

    "Ukraine's energy sector, critical infrastructure, and our food exports must stop being targets for Russia, and this will lead to matching de-escalation steps on our part," he said.

    The Ukrainian president said solutions were possible and that Kyiv was ready to work on them with its partners during the UN General Assembly in New York.

    Zelenskyy also said the changing nature of warfare and technological developments meant that the consequences of war would no longer be felt only by the country under attack.

    He added that strong leadership could and should deliver de-escalation, security and peace.

    UN General Assembly Donald Trump Volodymyr Zelenskyy Ukraine war
    Zelenski: Enerji obyektlərinə zərbələr dayandırılsa, Kiyev Rusiya ilə deeskalasiyaya hazırdır
    Зеленский: Киев готов к деэскалации с РФ при прекращении ударов по энергетике

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