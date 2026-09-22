Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Samir Aghabalayev: ADEX is largest specialized exhibition in region

    Military
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 11:50
    Samir Aghabalayev: ADEX is largest specialized exhibition in region

    The Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX) is the largest specialized exhibition in the region, Samir Aghabalayev, Head of Staff at Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense Industry, said, as quoted by Report.

    Speaking at the press conference dedicated to ADEX 2026 – the 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition and Securex Caspian 2026 – the 15th International Exhibition for Internal Security, Protection, and Rescue Equipment, Aghabalayev noted that holding the press conference at the Victory Museum carries special significance.

    "ADEX is the largest specialized exhibition in the region. President Ilham Aliyev has visited all exhibitions held since 2014. Thanks to the President's attention to the defense industry, this sector has become one of the key pillars of our country's defense capability," he said.

    ADEX Ministry of Defense Industry defense exhibition
    Samir Ağabalayev: ADEX regionda ixtisaslaşmış ən böyük sərgidir
    Самир Агабалаев: ADEX - крупнейшая специализированная выставка в регионе

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