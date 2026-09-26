Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    Fernando Alonso retires from Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku

    Sports
    • 26 September, 2026
    • 15:53
    Fernando Alonso retires from Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku

    Another Aston Martin driver has retired from the main race of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, Report informs.

    This time, Fernando Alonso was forced to retire from the race.

    His teammate Lance Stroll had previously retired from the race.

    The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will conclude today.

    Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll has encountered a problem in the main race of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Report informs.

    The driver retired from the race on lap 9.

    He was forced to retire due to an issue with his car.

    The Baku Grand Prix concludes today.

    Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026
    "Formula 1": "Aston Martin"in daha bir pilotu Bakıdakı yarışda mübarizəni dayandırıb - YENİLƏNİB
    Гасли, Колапинто и Норрис сошли на Гран-при Азербайджана - ОБНОВЛЕНО-2
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