Fernando Alonso retires from Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku

Another Aston Martin driver has retired from the main race of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, Report informs.

This time, Fernando Alonso was forced to retire from the race.

His teammate Lance Stroll had previously retired from the race.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will conclude today.

15:37

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll has encountered a problem in the main race of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Report informs.

The driver retired from the race on lap 9.

He was forced to retire due to an issue with his car.

The Baku Grand Prix concludes today.