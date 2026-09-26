SOCAR signs strategic partnership agreement with Italian Football Federation

Azerbaijan's State Oil Company (SOCAR) has signed a Strategic Partnership Agreement with the Italian Football Federation as part of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum held under the patronage of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Report informs, citing SOCAR, that under the agreement, SOCAR will become the "Chief Global Energy Sponsor" of Italy's men's and women's national football teams for four years, from January 1, 2027, to December 31, 2030.

The partnership also provides for the possibility of extending the agreement for an additional two years until 2032.

The partnership demonstrates SOCAR's commitment to long-term operations in Italy, as well as the company's intention to contribute to the future development of Italian football, which is known worldwide for its traditions and achievements.