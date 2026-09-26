George Russell wins Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku

The winner of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku has been determined, Report informs.

Mercedes driver George Russell finished ahead of all his rivals.

He won the 51-lap race, securing his first-ever victory at the Baku race.

Max Verstappen of Red Bull finished second, while his teammate Isack Hadjar took third place.

16:29

The main race of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku is ongoing, Report informs.

After 40 laps, Mercedes driver George Russell is still leading the race.

Max Verstappen of Red Bull is in second place.

His teammate Isack Hadjar is third.

The Baku circuit consists of 20 corners and 51 laps, covering a total distance of 306.049 km.

15:46

The main race of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku is ongoing, Report informs.

After 20 laps, Mercedes driver George Russell is still leading the race.

Oscar Piastri of McLaren is in second place.

Max Verstappen of Red Bull is third.

The Baku circuit consists of 20 corners and 51 laps, covering a total distance of 306.049 km.

15:27

The main race of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku is ongoing, Report informs.

After 10 laps, Mercedes driver George Russell is leading the race.

Oscar Piastri of McLaren is in second place.

Max Verstappen of Red Bull is third.

The Baku circuit consists of 20 corners and 51 laps, covering a total distance of 306.049 km.

15:04

The main race of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has started in Baku, Report informs.

The race got underway at 15:00 (GMT+4).

Yesterday, Mercedes driver George Russell recorded the best result in qualifying.

The Baku circuit consists of 20 corners and 51 laps, covering a total distance of 306.049 km.

The first race in the capital was held in 2016 as the European Grand Prix. The following seven editions were held under the name of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

In 2016, German driver Nico Rosberg finished the race first. In the following years, Daniel Ricciardo (Australia), Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain), Valtteri Bottas (Finland), Sergio Perez (Mexico) and Max Verstappen (Netherlands) finished the race in first place, respectively. In 2023, Perez won in Baku for the second time. In 2024, Oscar Piastri (Australia) won, while Max Verstappen finished ahead of all his rivals in 2025.

The race in Baku was not held in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Mercedes' Italian driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli leads the standings with 292 points. His British teammate George Russell is second with 211 points, while Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton is third with 191 points.

Mercedes also leads the Constructors' Championship with 503 points. Ferrari is second with 358 points, while McLaren is third with 306 points.