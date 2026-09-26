England to face Spain in UEFA Nations League today

The matches of the first round of the UEFA Nations League will be played today.

Report informs that 10 matches will take place on the third matchday.

The highlight of the day will be England vs Spain.

UEFA Nations League

First round

League A

Group III

22:45. Czechia - Croatia

22:45. England - Spain

League B

Group I

17:00. Slovenia - Scotland

22:45. North Macedonia - Switzerland

League C

Group IV

20:00. Bulgaria - Luxembourg

20:00. Iceland - Estonia

Group III

20:00. Faroe Islands - Kazakhstan

22:45. Slovakia - Moldova

Group I

20:00. San Marino - Finland

22:45. Albania - Belarus

All times are Baku time (GMT+4)