England to face Spain in UEFA Nations League today
Football
- 26 September, 2026
- 16:01
The matches of the first round of the UEFA Nations League will be played today.
Report informs that 10 matches will take place on the third matchday.
The highlight of the day will be England vs Spain.
UEFA Nations League
First round
League A
Group III
22:45. Czechia - Croatia
22:45. England - Spain
League B
Group I
17:00. Slovenia - Scotland
22:45. North Macedonia - Switzerland
League C
Group IV
20:00. Bulgaria - Luxembourg
20:00. Iceland - Estonia
Group III
20:00. Faroe Islands - Kazakhstan
22:45. Slovakia - Moldova
Group I
20:00. San Marino - Finland
22:45. Albania - Belarus
All times are Baku time (GMT+4)
UEFA Millətlər Liqasında bu gün İngiltərə İspaniya yığması ilə qarşılaşacaq
Лига наций УЕФА: Англия примет Испанию
Latest News
17:59
Photo
Series of events held to raise youth awareness of essence of Remembrance DayDomestic policy
17:54
Photo
Labor Ministry staff visit Victory MonumentDomestic policy
17:47
Photo
ANAMA chief visits Victory MonumentDomestic policy
17:33
Photo
Event on Remembrance Day held in DashkasanDomestic policy
17:26
Türkiye's Defense Ministry honors memory of Azerbaijani martyrsRegion
17:15
Photo
Conference held at Trakya University in Edirne to mark Remembrance DayDiaspora
17:11
Photo
UEFA Nations League: Lithuania vs. Azerbaijan match underwayFootball
17:00
Hikmat Hajiyev: We honor the memory of martyrs with profound respect and gratitudeDomestic policy
16:54
Video