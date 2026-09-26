Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    England to face Spain in UEFA Nations League today

    Football
    • 26 September, 2026
    • 16:01
    England to face Spain in UEFA Nations League today

    The matches of the first round of the UEFA Nations League will be played today.

    Report informs that 10 matches will take place on the third matchday.

    The highlight of the day will be England vs Spain.

    UEFA Nations League

    First round

    League A

    Group III

    22:45. Czechia - Croatia

    22:45. England - Spain

    League B

    Group I

    17:00. Slovenia - Scotland

    22:45. North Macedonia - Switzerland

    League C

    Group IV

    20:00. Bulgaria - Luxembourg

    20:00. Iceland - Estonia

    Group III

    20:00. Faroe Islands - Kazakhstan

    22:45. Slovakia - Moldova

    Group I

    20:00. San Marino - Finland

    22:45. Albania - Belarus

    All times are Baku time (GMT+4)

    UEFA Nations League
    UEFA Millətlər Liqasında bu gün İngiltərə İspaniya yığması ilə qarşılaşacaq
    Лига наций УЕФА: Англия примет Испанию
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