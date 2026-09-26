Azeri Light oil price decreases by 1.96% on world market
Energy
- 26 September, 2026
- 15:36
The price of one barrel of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil on the world market decreased by $2.48, or 1.96%, to $123.46, a source in the oil market told Report.
According to the results of trading, the price of November futures for Brent crude oil stood at $123.02.
Latest News
17:59
Photo
Series of events held to raise youth awareness of essence of Remembrance DayDomestic policy
17:54
Photo
Labor Ministry staff visit Victory MonumentDomestic policy
17:47
Photo
ANAMA chief visits Victory MonumentDomestic policy
17:33
Photo
Event on Remembrance Day held in DashkasanDomestic policy
17:26
Türkiye's Defense Ministry honors memory of Azerbaijani martyrsRegion
17:15
Photo
Conference held at Trakya University in Edirne to mark Remembrance DayDiaspora
17:11
Photo
UEFA Nations League: Lithuania vs. Azerbaijan match underwayFootball
17:00
Hikmat Hajiyev: We honor the memory of martyrs with profound respect and gratitudeDomestic policy
16:54
Video