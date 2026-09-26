Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    Azeri Light oil price decreases by 1.96% on world market

    Energy
    • 26 September, 2026
    • 15:36
    Azeri Light oil price decreases by 1.96% on world market

    The price of one barrel of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil on the world market decreased by $2.48, or 1.96%, to $123.46, a source in the oil market told Report.

    According to the results of trading, the price of November futures for Brent crude oil stood at $123.02.

    Azeri Light crude Brent crude Oil prices
    Azərbaycan neftinin qiyməti 123 dollara düşüb
    Цена на азербайджанскую нефть упала ниже $124
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