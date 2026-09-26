Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    Lando Norris crashes out of Azerbaijan Grand Prix

    Sports
    • 26 September, 2026
    • 16:26
    Lando Norris crashes out of Azerbaijan Grand Prix

    Two more drivers have crashed during the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Report informs.

    The cars of McLaren driver Lando Norris and Alpine driver Pierre Gasly collided.

    As a result of the collision, both drivers retired from the race.

    The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will conclude today.

    Williams driver Alexander Albon has crashed during the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Report informs.

    His car hit the barrier.

    The safety car was deployed, and the driver was forced to retire from the race.

    The race will conclude today.

    Lando Norris crashes out of Azerbaijan Grand Prix
    Lando Norris crashes out of Azerbaijan Grand Prix
    Lando Norris crashes out of Azerbaijan Grand Prix
    Lando Norris crashes out of Azerbaijan Grand Prix
    Lando Norris crashes out of Azerbaijan Grand Prix
    Lando Norris crashes out of Azerbaijan Grand Prix

    Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026
    Photo
    "Formula 1": "Maklaren"in pilotu Lando Norris qəza törədərək mübarizəni dayandırıb - YENİLƏNİB
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