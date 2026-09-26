Lando Norris crashes out of Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Two more drivers have crashed during the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Report informs.

The cars of McLaren driver Lando Norris and Alpine driver Pierre Gasly collided.

As a result of the collision, both drivers retired from the race.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will conclude today.

16:10

Williams driver Alexander Albon has crashed during the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Report informs.

His car hit the barrier.

The safety car was deployed, and the driver was forced to retire from the race.

The race will conclude today.