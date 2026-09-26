Lando Norris crashes out of Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Sports
- 26 September, 2026
- 16:26
Two more drivers have crashed during the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Report informs.
The cars of McLaren driver Lando Norris and Alpine driver Pierre Gasly collided.
As a result of the collision, both drivers retired from the race.
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will conclude today.
Williams driver Alexander Albon has crashed during the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Report informs.
His car hit the barrier.
The safety car was deployed, and the driver was forced to retire from the race.
The race will conclude today.
Photo
Latest News
17:59
Photo
Series of events held to raise youth awareness of essence of Remembrance DayDomestic policy
17:54
Photo
Labor Ministry staff visit Victory MonumentDomestic policy
17:47
Photo
ANAMA chief visits Victory MonumentDomestic policy
17:33
Photo
Event on Remembrance Day held in DashkasanDomestic policy
17:26
Türkiye's Defense Ministry honors memory of Azerbaijani martyrsRegion
17:15
Photo
Conference held at Trakya University in Edirne to mark Remembrance DayDiaspora
17:11
Photo
UEFA Nations League: Lithuania vs. Azerbaijan match underwayFootball
17:00
Hikmat Hajiyev: We honor the memory of martyrs with profound respect and gratitudeDomestic policy
16:54
Video