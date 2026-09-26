Rashad Nabiyev: Azerbaijan aims to become regional digital industry hub

Azerbaijan aims to become a regional digital industry hub, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said on X, Report informs.

"Within the framework of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, together with my colleagues, I participated in the 'Azerbaijan Infrastructure Investment Dialogue: Artificial Intelligence and Digital Infrastructure' panel discussion organized by the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan and BlackRock. We spoke about the opportunities created by Azerbaijan's energy potential, extensive fiber-optic network and strategic geographical location for the development of artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure. Highlighting the work carried out in the areas of digital government, artificial intelligence, national data infrastructure and cybersecurity, we emphasized Azerbaijan's goal of becoming a regional digital industry hub," he said.