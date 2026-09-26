Azerbaijan, Brookfield discuss energy transition, renewable energy
Energy
- 26 September, 2026
- 15:43
Azerbaijan and US-based Brookfield Asset Management discussed energy transition, energy storage and renewable energy, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Saturday, Report informs.
"On the sidelines of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, we met with Connor Teskey, Chief Executive Officer of Brookfield Asset Management," Jabbarov wrote on X adding: "Given Brookfield's extensive global expertise in real assets, the exchange focused on sectors of mutual investment interest and potential projects in Azerbaijan within the framework of our existing cooperation.
They also explored opportunities for investment in the energy transition and energy storage, renewable energy, digital infrastructure, and other areas.
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