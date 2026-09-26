Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    Azerbaijani Embassy in Indonesia holds event to mark Remembrance Day

    Foreign policy
    • 26 September, 2026
    • 17:13
    Azerbaijani Embassy in Indonesia holds event to mark Remembrance Day

    The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Indonesia organized an event in Jakarta dedicated to the sixth anniversary of September 27 - Remembrance Day, according to the Embassy's post on X, cited by Report.

    Azerbaijani Embassy Indonesia Azerbaijan’s Remembrance Day
    Azərbaycanın İndoneziyadakı səfirliyi Anım Günü ilə əlaqədar tədbir keçirib
    Посольство Азербайджана в Индонезии провело мероприятие по случаю Дня памяти
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