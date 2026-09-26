Azerbaijani Embassy in Indonesia holds event to mark Remembrance Day
Foreign policy
- 26 September, 2026
- 17:13
The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Indonesia organized an event in Jakarta dedicated to the sixth anniversary of September 27 - Remembrance Day, according to the Embassy's post on X, cited by Report.
🇦🇿 Embassy held a commemorative event at Panti Asuhan Putera Setia orphanage in Jakarta on the occasion of 27 September –#RemembranceDay.— AzEmbIndonesia (@AzEmbIndonesia) September 26, 2026
The event was dedicated to honoring the memory of our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of… pic.twitter.com/W21bC9Ccbp
Azərbaycanın İndoneziyadakı səfirliyi Anım Günü ilə əlaqədar tədbir keçirib
Посольство Азербайджана в Индонезии провело мероприятие по случаю Дня памяти
Latest News
17:59
Photo
Series of events held to raise youth awareness of essence of Remembrance DayDomestic policy
17:54
Photo
Labor Ministry staff visit Victory MonumentDomestic policy
17:47
Photo
ANAMA chief visits Victory MonumentDomestic policy
17:33
Photo
Event on Remembrance Day held in DashkasanDomestic policy
17:26
Türkiye's Defense Ministry honors memory of Azerbaijani martyrsRegion
17:15
Photo
Conference held at Trakya University in Edirne to mark Remembrance DayDiaspora
17:11
Photo
UEFA Nations League: Lithuania vs. Azerbaijan match underwayFootball
17:00
Hikmat Hajiyev: We honor the memory of martyrs with profound respect and gratitudeDomestic policy
16:54
Video