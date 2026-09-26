Azerbaijani Embassy in Indonesia holds event to mark Remembrance Day

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Indonesia organized an event in Jakarta dedicated to the sixth anniversary of September 27 - Remembrance Day, according to the Embassy's post on X, cited by Report.

🇦🇿 Embassy held a commemorative event at Panti Asuhan Putera Setia orphanage in Jakarta on the occasion of 27 September –#RemembranceDay.

The event was dedicated to honoring the memory of our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of… pic.twitter.com/W21bC9Ccbp — AzEmbIndonesia (@AzEmbIndonesia) September 26, 2026