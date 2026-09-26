Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    President Ilham Aliyev meets with President of International Ski and Snowboard Federation

    Domestic policy
    • 26 September, 2026
    • 17:16
    President Ilham Aliyev meets with President of International Ski and Snowboard Federation

    On September 26, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Alexander Ospelt, President of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation.

    According to Report, during the conversation, they recalled Azerbaijan's successful hosting of prestigious international sports events, including winter sports competitions, and hailed the excellent organization of the Formula 1 races in Baku.

    Noting that modern winter sports infrastructure has been created in Azerbaijan, they highlighted that a number of prestigious competitions will be held at the Shahdag Tourism Center under the auspices of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation.

    The role of the partnership agreement signed last year between the Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency and the International Ski and Snowboard Federation in developing the potential of winter tourism and winter sports in the country was noted.

    The meeting included an exchange of views on the prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Federation.

    President Ilham Aliyev meets with President of International Ski and Snowboard Federation
    President Ilham Aliyev meets with President of International Ski and Snowboard Federation
    Ilham Aliyev Alexander Ospelt Tourism in Azerbaijan Formula 1
    Photo
    İlham Əliyev Beynəlxalq Xizək və Snoubord Federasiyasının prezidenti ilə görüşüb
    Photo
    Президент Ильхам Алиев встретился с президентом Международной федерации лыжного спорта и сноуборда
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    17:59
    Photo

    Series of events held to raise youth awareness of essence of Remembrance Day

    Domestic policy
    17:54
    Photo

    Labor Ministry staff visit Victory Monument

    Domestic policy
    17:47
    Photo

    ANAMA chief visits Victory Monument

    Domestic policy
    17:33
    Photo

    Event on Remembrance Day held in Dashkasan

    Domestic policy
    17:26

    Türkiye's Defense Ministry honors memory of Azerbaijani martyrs

    Region
    17:15
    Photo

    Conference held at Trakya University in Edirne to mark Remembrance Day

    Diaspora
    17:11
    Photo

    UEFA Nations League: Lithuania vs. Azerbaijan match underway

    Football
    17:00

    Hikmat Hajiyev: We honor the memory of martyrs with profound respect and gratitude

    Domestic policy
    16:54
    Video

    New teaser released for feature film '44' about Patriotic War

    Art
    All News Feed