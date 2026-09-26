Azerbaijan may restrict entry for organizers of campaigns to discredit country

Azerbaijan has not ruled out considering restrictions on entry for organizers and participants in a campaign to discredit the country in Turkish media and on social media, according to a statement issued by the Azerbaijan Media and Broadcasting Council, cited by Report.

The Council expressed concern over publications that have gained widespread circulation in Turkish media, particularly on social media, in recent days. According to the statement's authors, the unfounded and biased claims contained in these publications go beyond legal, diplomatic and ethical boundaries, harm the fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, and create a negative perception of these relations.

The statement noted that campaigns to discredit Azerbaijan have been repeated at short intervals. The Council considers it unacceptable that biased claims and disinformation are being freely disseminated without measures being taken, despite the high level of relations and mutual trust between the two countries.

"The publications in question are not isolated initiatives by individuals, but are part of a targeted campaign based on a certain degree of coordination and a common approach and managed by certain circles," the statement said.

The Council called for a sensitive approach toward Azerbaijan and compliance with legal requirements.

The statement emphasized that the Azerbaijani side is closely monitoring developments in Turkish media and on social media, and did not rule out the possibility of taking relevant measures provided for by law, including restricting entry into Azerbaijan for organizers and participants in the campaign to defame the country.