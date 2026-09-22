Nico Hulkenberg: It is important to have an error-free Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Sports
- 22 September, 2026
- 11:36
It is important to have an error-free Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Formula 1, Audi driver Nico Hulkenberg said, Report informs.
Speaking to the German team's press service, the experienced driver also discussed the race in Baku:
"We have been consistently fighting for points in the last few races, and we intend to continue doing so. The situation on the track in Baku can change very quickly. Therefore, if we have a trouble-free weekend and do everything within our control well, we will have opportunities. I think, as in the previous rounds, the competition here will be very close. Therefore, it is important to have an error-free weekend."
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place on September 24-26.
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