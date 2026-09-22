Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    F1 driver Pierre Gasly: 'I enjoy racing in Baku'

    Sports
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 11:29
    F1 driver Pierre Gasly: 'I enjoy racing in Baku'

    Alpine Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly says he enjoys competing at the Baku City Circuit, describing the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as a challenging race with plenty of opportunities for overtaking.

    Speaking to Alpine's press service, the 30-year-old Frenchman shared his thoughts on the upcoming Azerbaijan Grand Prix, according to Report.

    "Baku always presents a serious challenge, and I enjoy racing there. I like the high-speed and winding sections of the circuit. There are also plenty of overtaking opportunities, which usually makes for some exciting battles," Gasly said.

    "I finished on the podium in Baku in 2021. However, our team has struggled to perform at its best at this circuit in recent years. I hope we'll have a chance to score some points."

    The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is scheduled to take place from September 24 to 26.

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