Partial access restrictions to Seaside National Park to be introduced in Baku for F1
Domestic policy
- 22 September, 2026
- 11:25
Partial access restrictions to the Seaside National Park will be introduced in Baku due to the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Report informs, citing the Seaside Boulevard Department.
The restrictions will be implemented from 4 p.m. local time on September 22 and will affect entry and exit to the park's territory on the section from Azneft Square to the Marine Passenger Terminal building.
At the same time, White City Boulevard, the section of the Seaside National Park from Azneft Square to Bayil Boulevard, as well as the entry and exit to Bayil Boulevard, will remain open.
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