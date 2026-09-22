Azerbaijan to showcase local defense technology at ADEX 2026

Azerbaijani‑made firearms, kamikaze drones, and robots will be on display at the 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026), according to Samir Aghabalayev, Head of Staff at Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense Industry, Report informs.

Speaking at the press conference dedicated to ADEX 2026 and Securex Caspian 2026 – the 15th International Exhibition for Internal Security, Protection, and Rescue Equipment, he emphasized that Azerbaijan's defense industry has developed significantly over the past 20 years.

"Innovations are expected at ADEX‑2026. We are working on the development of Azerbaijan's defense industry. At this year's exhibition, Azerbaijani‑made firearms, kamikaze drones, and robots will be presented. Within this framework, priority is given to the advancement of new technologies. With the rapid global developments, the nature of warfare is also changing. It is necessary to adapt to these changes in time," Aghabalayev noted.