Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Azerbaijan to showcase local defense technology at ADEX 2026

    Military
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 12:01
    Azerbaijan to showcase local defense technology at ADEX 2026

    Azerbaijani‑made firearms, kamikaze drones, and robots will be on display at the 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026), according to Samir Aghabalayev, Head of Staff at Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense Industry, Report informs.

    Speaking at the press conference dedicated to ADEX 2026 and Securex Caspian 2026 – the 15th International Exhibition for Internal Security, Protection, and Rescue Equipment, he emphasized that Azerbaijan's defense industry has developed significantly over the past 20 years.

    "Innovations are expected at ADEX‑2026. We are working on the development of Azerbaijan's defense industry. At this year's exhibition, Azerbaijani‑made firearms, kamikaze drones, and robots will be presented. Within this framework, priority is given to the advancement of new technologies. With the rapid global developments, the nature of warfare is also changing. It is necessary to adapt to these changes in time," Aghabalayev noted.

    ADEX Ministry of Defense Industry kamikaze drone firearms Robots defense industry defense exhibition
    ADEX-2026-da Azərbaycan istehsalı olan atıcı silahlar, kamikadze dron və robotlar nümayiş olunacaq
    На ADEX-2026 покажут дронов-камикадзе и роботов азербайджанского производства

    Latest News

    20:42
    Video

    Trump says Aliyev credited him with Azerbaijan-Armenia settlement

    Foreign policy
    20:33

    Pakistan security forces kill six militants in Balochistan

    Other countries
    20:29

    Two wanted FETÖ members detained in Ankara

    Region
    20:11

    MP: Mining program to bring Azerbaijan over 1 billion manats a year

    Industry
    19:48

    New US sanctions lead to suspension of Iranian flights to Azerbaijan

    Infrastructure
    19:45

    Jeyhun Bayramov attends opening of UN General Assembly debate

    Foreign policy
    19:36

    MFA: Azerbaijan does not recognize so-called 'presidential elections' held in Tskhinvali region of Georgia

    Foreign policy
    19:33

    Azerbaijan's mining expansion to create new demand for skilled workers

    Industry
    19:13

    Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss expanding regional cooperation

    Region
    All News Feed