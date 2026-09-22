The Natural Resources, Energy and Ecology Committee will hold a hearing on waste management during the autumn session of the Azerbaijani Parliament - Milli Majlis.

According to Report, the matter was announced at a meeting of the Natural Resources, Energy and Ecology Committee.

It was noted that waste management is a very relevant issue. Waste management contributes to improving the environment, preventing air pollution and addressing a number of other issues.

The hearing will be held jointly with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and Tamiz Shahar OJSC.