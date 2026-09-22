Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Azerbaijan's parliament to hold hearing on waste management

    Infrastructure
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 11:55
    Azerbaijan's parliament to hold hearing on waste management

    The Natural Resources, Energy and Ecology Committee will hold a hearing on waste management during the autumn session of the Azerbaijani Parliament - Milli Majlis.

    According to Report, the matter was announced at a meeting of the Natural Resources, Energy and Ecology Committee.

    It was noted that waste management is a very relevant issue. Waste management contributes to improving the environment, preventing air pollution and addressing a number of other issues.

    The hearing will be held jointly with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and Tamiz Shahar OJSC.

    Milli Majlis Waste management
    Milli Məclisdə tullantıların idarə olunması ilə bağlı dinləmə keçiriləcək
    В Милли Меджлисе пройдут слушания по вопросам управления отходами

    Latest News

    20:42
    Video

    Trump says Aliyev credited him with Azerbaijan-Armenia settlement

    Foreign policy
    20:33

    Pakistan security forces kill six militants in Balochistan

    Other countries
    20:29

    Two wanted FETÖ members detained in Ankara

    Region
    20:11

    MP: Mining program to bring Azerbaijan over 1 billion manats a year

    Industry
    19:48

    New US sanctions lead to suspension of Iranian flights to Azerbaijan

    Infrastructure
    19:45

    Jeyhun Bayramov attends opening of UN General Assembly debate

    Foreign policy
    19:36

    MFA: Azerbaijan does not recognize so-called 'presidential elections' held in Tskhinvali region of Georgia

    Foreign policy
    19:33

    Azerbaijan's mining expansion to create new demand for skilled workers

    Industry
    19:13

    Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss expanding regional cooperation

    Region
    All News Feed