Azerbaijan's parliament to hold hearing on waste management
Infrastructure
- 22 September, 2026
- 11:55
The Natural Resources, Energy and Ecology Committee will hold a hearing on waste management during the autumn session of the Azerbaijani Parliament - Milli Majlis.
According to Report, the matter was announced at a meeting of the Natural Resources, Energy and Ecology Committee.
It was noted that waste management is a very relevant issue. Waste management contributes to improving the environment, preventing air pollution and addressing a number of other issues.
The hearing will be held jointly with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and Tamiz Shahar OJSC.
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