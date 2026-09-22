Türkiye to have largest representation at ADEX and Securex Caspian exhibitions

Türkiye will have the largest representation at the ADEX and Securex Caspian exhibitions, Gulsum Rzayeva, head of the International Strategic Cooperation Division of the Office of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence Industry, said at a press conference dedicated to ADEX 2026 - the 6th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition and Securex Caspian 2026 - the 15th International Exhibition of Internal Security, Protection and Rescue Equipment, Report informs.

She said that the countries which will be represented with stands at the exhibitions include Azerbaijan, as well as the US, Germany, Belarus, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, Bulgaria, the UK, Brazil, South Korea, Czechia, China, France, Spain, Italy, Lithuania, Hungary, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Türkiye, Ukraine and other countries.

According to her, the active participation of the US in ADEX 2026 is particularly noteworthy this year:

"US companies such as Northrop Grumman, SIG SAUER, Lockheed Martin, Vantor and Ondas will be represented at the exhibition for the first time. Rheinmetall and Rohde & Schwarz from Germany, as well as BAE Systems and other companies from the UK, will also participate in the exhibition for the first time."

Rzayeva emphasized that Türkiye will have the largest representation at these exhibitions:

"Among the traditional international participants of the exhibitions are companies such as Roketsan, Aselsan, Baykar, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and Havelsan from Türkiye, Leonardo from Italy, CSG from Czechia, EDGE Group from the United Arab Emirates and INDRA from Spain."

The ministry official noted that Türkiye's Roketsan is the main sponsor of ADEX, while the US company Northrop Grumman is the country partner sponsor.

She noted that the US, Azerbaijan, Belarus, the UK, Czechia, China, Israel, Italy, Pakistan, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Türkiye and Uzbekistan will be represented at the exhibitions with national pavilions.