Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Alpine driver hopes for competitive weekend in Azerbaijan

    Formula 1
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 11:54
    Alpine driver hopes for competitive weekend in Azerbaijan

    The Baku circuit has regularly delivered spectacular and unpredictable races for Formula 1 fans in recent years, Alpine driver Franco Colapinto told the French team's press service ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

    According to Report, the Argentine driver said he was looking forward to returning to Baku and hoped his team would put in a competitive performance.

    "I'm really looking forward to returning to Baku and hope we can once again have a competitive weekend here. There have been some exciting races in Baku in recent years," Colapinto said.

    He added that the team would seek to make the most of every opportunity and secure the strongest possible positions.

    "We'll do everything we can to put ourselves in the best possible position and take advantage of our opportunities. Our goal is to finish in the top 10 again and continue closing the gap to our rivals in the Constructors" Championship," the Alpine driver stressed.

    The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place from September 24 to 26.

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