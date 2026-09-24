ASCO: Julfa tanker undergoes major overhaul

The Julfa tanker, operated by the Marine Transportation Fleet of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), an AZCON Holding company, has undergone a major overhaul, Report informs, citing ASCO.

The overhaul was carried out at the Zigh Ship Repair and Construction Yard to a high standard.

As part of the overhaul, the tanker's underwater and above-water hull sections were abrasive-blasted and coated with three layers of paint. Painting works were also carried out on the main deck and machinery.

The main engine, coolers, pumps and other machinery were overhauled, along with the auxiliary steam boiler. Hull welding, electrical installation, piping and automation works were also carried out.

In addition, the vessel's crew living quarters and service areas were refurbished in line with modern standards.

Following the overhaul, the tanker successfully completed sea trials and was returned to service.

The Julfa tanker is 149.9 metres long and 17.3 metres wide, with a draught of 7.14 metres and a deadweight of 13,470 tonnes.