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    FAO supports modernization and technical development of Azerbaijan's central agrarian laboratory

    AIC
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 11:34
    FAO supports modernization and technical development of Azerbaijan's central agrarian laboratory

    The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) supports the modernization, capacity building, and technical development of the Laboratory, Expertise and Certification Center under Azerbaijan's Agency for Agricultural Services, FAO Regional Representative for Europe and Central Asia, Assistant Director-General Viorel Gutsu said at the "A New Era in Seed Production: Local Seeds, Reliable Supply" conference in Baku, Report informs.

    According to him, as part of the cooperation, FAO provides technical assistance to the laboratory, supplies modern equipment, and introduces standardized testing protocols. These measures are aimed at preparing the laboratory for membership in the International Seed Testing Association (ISTA) and subsequent full accreditation.

    He noted that ISTA accreditation is an internationally recognized quality assurance, confirming that local seeds meet high global standards for purity and health.

    Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Azerbaijan
    FAO: Azərbaycandakı fəaliyyətimiz standart layihələrin çərçivəsini aşır
    FAO поддерживает модернизацию Центральной лаборатории Агентства аграрных услуг
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