Ilham Aliyev: 5% of energy company employees in Azerbaijan are foreigners

Currently, 5% of employees of energy companies in Azerbaijan are foreign citizens, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku, Report informs.

"When the first production sharing agreement was signed in 1994, more than 90% of the employees of Western energy companies were foreign specialists. Now, the share of expatriates is probably around 5%. This has made a huge contribution to the country's development and the formation of human resources. Many Azerbaijani citizens now work at the global level in various companies. We are also pleased and proud that our representatives hold important positions," the head of state emphasized.

The president added that the literacy rate in Azerbaijan is close to 100%.