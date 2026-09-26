Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    Ilham Aliyev advises investors to form own view of Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    • 26 September, 2026
    • 09:54
    Ilham Aliyev advises investors to form own view of Azerbaijan

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev advised investors not to trust fake media and to form their own opinion about Azerbaijan by seeing the country firsthand and learning what its residents think about its development, the head of state said in response to a relevant question at the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku, Report informs.

    According to Aliyev, one of the advantages of such events is the opportunity to personally get to know the country and hear people's views, not only those of business representatives.

    "These days, they can ask anyone what they think about the country, how it is developing, whether it is moving in the right direction or not, and form their own opinion," the president said.

    Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026)
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