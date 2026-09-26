Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    Ilham Aliyev: Food security is a key domestic policy priority

    AIC
    • 26 September, 2026
    • 09:46
    Ilham Aliyev: Food security is a key domestic policy priority

    Ensuring food security is one of the key priorities of domestic policy, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at an event titled "Restoring Trust in a Fragmented World: The South Caucasus as a Pillar of Global Connectivity and Investment Stability" held as part of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum under his patronage in Baku, Report informs.

    The head of state said that strengthening Azerbaijan's integration with the European market and increasing mutual economic interdependence between the sides is one of the strategic priorities.

    "This process has a positive impact both on the development of regional connectivity and on the country's internal economic resilience. Within the framework of meeting domestic needs, one of the key priorities of domestic policy is ensuring food security. Factors such as the severe consequences of global climate change and the decline in water resources necessitate the introduction of new approaches in the agricultural sector. In response to existing challenges, the State Program on Food Security has been adopted in the country. Despite certain restrictions and natural difficulties in the sector, the measures being taken are aimed at increasing the potential of agriculture. According to expert assessments, the reforms being implemented and the conditions being created are turning this sector into an attractive business environment for both domestic and foreign investors," President Ilham Aliyev said.

    Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Food security
    Prezident: "Daxili siyasətin əsas prioritetlərindən biri ərzaq təhlükəsizliyinin təmin edilməsidir"
    Президент назвал продовольственную безопасность приоритетом внутренней политики Азербайджана
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