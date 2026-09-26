Fiber-optic link between Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan to launch by end-2026

The fiber-optic communication line between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan will be commissioned by the end of 2026, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku, Report informs.

"By the end of this year, we will commission the cable (fiber-optic communication line) that will connect Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan along the bottom of the Caspian Sea. This is also one of our advantages," the president said.