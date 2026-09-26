Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    Fiber-optic link between Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan to launch by end-2026

    Infrastructure
    • 26 September, 2026
    • 09:51
    Fiber-optic link between Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan to launch by end-2026

    The fiber-optic communication line between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan will be commissioned by the end of 2026, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku, Report informs.

    "By the end of this year, we will commission the cable (fiber-optic communication line) that will connect Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan along the bottom of the Caspian Sea. This is also one of our advantages," the president said.

    Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026)
    Prezident: "Azərbaycan və Qazaxıstan 2026-cı ilin sonunadək Transxəzər fiber-optik kabel xəttini işə salacaq"
    Президент: Азербайджан и Казахстан запустят Транскаспийскую ВОЛС до конца 2026 года
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