A reputation as a responsible partner and the country's security are among the important factors behind Azerbaijan's investment appeal, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku, Report informs.

According to the head of state, oil and gas contracts signed 30 years ago remain unchanged to this day, with not a single word revised. This has been one of the factors attracting investors and has helped Azerbaijan build a reputation as a reliable and responsible partner.

"Even if we were not 100% satisfied with some parameters of the contract, we believe that responsibility should take priority," Aliyev emphasized.

The president identified security as another important factor, particularly under current conditions. In his assessment, Azerbaijan is one of the safest places in the world, while the crime situation is under full control.

Aliyev also mentioned the favorable climate, nine climate zones across a relatively small territory, local cuisine and the hospitality of the country's people. Among the events held in the country, he mentioned today's Formula 1 race, traditional UFC tournaments and other events. The president added that he could speak at length about Azerbaijan's advantages but did not want to appear "too nationalistic." According to him, forum participants will have time to walk around and get to know the country better.

These and other factors, Aliyev noted, enable Azerbaijan to increase investment in human capital, infrastructure, artificial intelligence and other sectors of the economy.