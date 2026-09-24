Magnitude 3.1 earthquake recorded in Caspian Sea
Incident
- 24 September, 2026
- 11:32
A 3.1-magnitude earthquake has been recorded in the Caspian Sea.
According to Report, citing the Earthquake Research Bureau of the Republican Seismic Survey Center under ANAS, the tremor occurred at a depth of 15 km.
The earthquake was not felt.
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