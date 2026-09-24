Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Magnitude 3.1 earthquake recorded in Caspian Sea

    Incident
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 11:32
    Magnitude 3.1 earthquake recorded in Caspian Sea

    A 3.1-magnitude earthquake has been recorded in the Caspian Sea.

    According to Report, citing the Earthquake Research Bureau of the Republican Seismic Survey Center under ANAS, the tremor occurred at a depth of 15 km.

    The earthquake was not felt.

    Caspian Sea Earthquake
    Xəzər dənizində zəlzələ olub
    В Каспийском море произошло землетрясение
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