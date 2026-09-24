FAO finalizing new partnership agreement with Azerbaijan

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is finalizing work on a new partnership agreement with Azerbaijan, Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative of the FAO for Europe and Central Asia, Viorel Gutu, told journalists, Report informs.

According to him, seeds are of great importance for agricultural development.

"Seeds are a crucial topic, both as the beginning of life and from the perspective of agricultural prospects. The FAO is proud of its contribution to organizing this conference. The partnership with Azerbaijan covers technical assistance, as well as the formulation and implementation of agricultural policy. The new partnership agreement between the FAO and Azerbaijan is already in its final stage. The next phase will be implemented, and seed production will be one of its directions. We will cooperate with the government of Azerbaijan in this area," he said.

He also noted the importance of the new law on seed production, adopted in July of this year, for the agrarian sector and food security.