Canada was preparing for possibility of military invasion by US - PM

Canada's authorities spent the past year preparing for the possibility of a military invasion by the United States, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said in an interview with The New York Times, Report informs.

"I think you have a responsibility in these roles to look at extreme tail risk," he said when asked whether officials in Ottawa had considered such a possibility in connection with US President Donald Trump's statements about his desire to make Canada the 51st US state. "That's just risk management. That's not a base case, but it would be irresponsible not to [prepare]," Carney added.

The Canadian prime minister said his country wants to reduce its military dependence on the US satellite communications service Starlink. "Starlink, we will diversify away from, no question," he stressed. Carney explained that Canada plans to cooperate in this area with European countries and South Korea.

Ottawa is reviewing plans to purchase 88 American F-35 fighter jets and is considering the possibility of acquiring alternative aircraft from European manufacturers.

Carney also stated that he considers the situation in which the global financial system relies heavily on the US dollar to be unstable.

At the same time, the Canadian prime minister spoke positively about his relationship with Trump.