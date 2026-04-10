Zelenskyy says Ukraine may complete repair of Druzhba oil pipeline in spring

Ukraine could complete repairs of the Druzhba oil pipeline this spring if an agreement is reached on European financing in exchange for the possibility of oil supplies, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, Report informs, citing Ukrainian media.

"If there is a question of European financing in exchange for the possibility of oil supply, then we said when we will repair the Druzhba oil pipeline. And the responsibility for supplies will be on the Europeans. We will repair it because there is such an agreement. I told them that we will finish this spring," Zelenskyy said at a meeting with journalists.

He added that significant work has already been carried out on the pipeline, but destroyed storage facilities cannot be restored quickly.

Transit of oil via the Druzhba pipeline to Slovakia and Hungary was halted on January 27, 2026, following damage to equipment in western Ukraine after a Russian drone strike. Slovakia and Hungary have repeatedly called on Ukraine to restore oil transit through the pipeline.