Zelenskyy meets with Pentagon representatives
Other countries
- 20 November, 2025
- 18:51
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with an American delegation, which included US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll and several American generals, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.
Another meeting will start soon - in a broader format. In particular, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov will participate in it.
