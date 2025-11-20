Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 D-8 Media Forum
    Zelenskyy meets with Pentagon representatives

    • 20 November, 2025
    • 18:51
    Zelenskyy meets with Pentagon representatives

    President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with an American delegation, which included US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll and several American generals, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.

    Another meeting will start soon - in a broader format. In particular, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov will participate in it.

