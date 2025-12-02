Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Yermek Kosherbayev: President of European Council to visit Kazakhstan on December 3

    Other countries
    • 02 December, 2025
    • 08:55
    Yermek Kosherbayev: President of European Council to visit Kazakhstan on December 3

    European Council President Antonio Costa will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on December 3, Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev told journalists in Brussels, Report informs.

    He expressed hope that this would further develop relations between the two sides and determine their future direction.

    "Today, we held the 22nd meeting of the EU-Kazakhstan Cooperation Council. It was a kind of celebration of the 10th anniversary of the signing of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the EU," the minister emphasized.

    Ermek Koşerbayev: Avropa Şurasının rəhbəri 3 dekabrda Qazaxıstana səfər edəcək
    Ермек Кошербаев: Глава Евросовета 3 декабря посетит Казахстан

