Xi meets Thailand's king

    Chinese President Xi Jinping met with King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua of the Kingdom of Thailand on Friday, Report informs via Xinhua.

    The King of Thailand is on a visit to China until November 19.

    Çin lideri Tailand kralı ilə görüşüb
    Лидер КНР встретился с королем Таиланда

