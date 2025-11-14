Xi meets Thailand's king
- 14 November, 2025
- 10:32
Chinese President Xi Jinping met with King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua of the Kingdom of Thailand on Friday, Report informs via Xinhua.
The King of Thailand is on a visit to China until November 19.
