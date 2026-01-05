Witkoff, Kushner to represent US at Ukraine talks, says White House
Other countries
- 05 January, 2026
- 20:55
US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner will represent the United States at talks on Ukraine in Paris this week, a White House official said on Monday, Report informs via Reuters.
