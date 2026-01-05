Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Witkoff, Kushner to represent US at Ukraine talks, says White House

    Other countries
    • 05 January, 2026
    • 20:55
    Witkoff, Kushner to represent US at Ukraine talks, says White House

    US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner will represent the United States at talks on Ukraine in Paris this week, a White House official said on Monday, Report informs via Reuters.

    Jared Kushner Steve Witkoff White House United States Ukraine
    Uitkoff və Kuşner Parisdə Ukrayna üzrə danışıqlarda ABŞ-ni təmsil edəcək
    Уиткофф и Кушнер представят США на переговорах по Украине в Париже

