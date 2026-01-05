President: Halting the waiver of Section 907 demonstrates how ungrateful the Biden-Blinken administration was Foreign policy

President of Azerbaijan: Joe Biden was very active in adopting section 907 Foreign policy

President of Azerbaijan: 2025 can be considered a historic year in the context of Azerbaijan-US relations Foreign policy

President Ilham Aliyev: 2025 saw the end of the Azerbaijan-Armenia war from a political perspective Domestic policy

Venezuela orders police to find, arrest anyone involved in supporting US attack Other countries

Witkoff, Kushner to represent US at Ukraine talks, says White House Other countries

Starmer says he wants to see 'peaceful transition to democracy' in Venezuela Other countries

EU sees conditions for democratic transition in Venezuela Other countries